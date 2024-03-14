What Did Andy Cohen Say About Mauricio Umansky Amid Paris Hilton's Comments? Find Out Here

The famous radio jockey and talk show presenter Andy Cohen has landed himself in soup again! This time it is for commenting on the matters between Mauricio Umansky and Paris Hilton amidst the latter’s comments on Umansky’s line of work with Netflix. This stunt outraged Umansky - the renowned CEO. So Andy took to his show SiriusXM to speak more on the story. What did Andy say? Find out.

What did Andy Cohen say about Mauricio Umansky?

While hosting his regular show Radio Andy, 55-year-old Andy spoke about what he felt over Hilton’s comments on Umansky. Andy started with how it was Umansky’s story to tell. He began with, “I’m seeing online a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be pissed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show.”

He also added, “People think, ‘Oh, Bravo should be furious. Why is he saying this on his show?’ Well, it’s his show on Netflix!” The Beverly Hills star, Umansky is coming up with the new show Buying Beverly Hills where Umansky shares the insider details on the Hilton family’s fallout and the real estate Hilton-Hyland owns in Los Angeles. Hence an outrageous Hilton spoke about Mauricio on social media. Umansky has quit his company ‘The Agency’ which has now become an integral part of the Beverly Hills franchise.

Is Mauricio Umansky separated from wife Kyle Richards?

Yes. Recently the two separated after a long marriage and he reminisces in the show how he should have been a partner of The Agency still and shared equity. When he asked Rick, Rick turned him down. Once everyone heard Umansky’s version, his social media was flooded with comments from Hilton. She said, “My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press.” Paris Hilton also added, “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.” But Cohen is focused on this new show that is set to hit Netflix soon. As we wait for the show, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

