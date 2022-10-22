Black Panther Wakanda Forever Advance Bookings Open: Marvel Studios bets big on pre-release hype of its films
Marvel Studios opens advance bookings of its next flick, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, 3 weeks prior to release.
Marvel Cinematic Universe, simply known as MCU, is the most known, celebrated and bankable intellectual property in the whole of India, with healthy theatrical takings. MCU gradually became the force to reckon, by focusing on interlinked film stories, enough to coax a viewer to purchase a ticket to watch any film that is a part of the universe. Now, Marvel Studios is reaping rich dividends of all their efforts to create a formidable IP. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many beneficiaries among Marvel releases, as the advance bookings of this superhero film has begun 3 weeks in prior to the release.
Marvel films from Spiderman: No Way Home have been opening their advance bookings way prior to the release of the film, some opting for a month long window for advance bookings. As Marvel has a dedicated fan-base, they are able to use the hype and anticipation to their benefit. Non Marvel films like Jurrasic World: Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick opened their pre-bookings relatively early too, but the impact was limited since other movies don't enjoy a dedicated following that Marvel does.
Marvel has shown why it is important for films to have interlinked stories, especially the ones that wish to make a mark at the box office. Films like Thor: Love And Thunder, have done more than their merit, only because it has a story that compliments the stories that are to follow in the MCU and also because of the already mentioned dedicated fan-base.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hope to bank on a number of factors, like the Marvel fan-base and sentimental value associated with the Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who lost his life in 2020, fighting colon cancer at age 43. Two Hollywood films this year have amassed Rs. 100 cr nett in India, and both are Marvel films, namely Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder. It is to be seen where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands, because unlike the home market which is set to take historic advances, it is unlikely to have as massive a reception in India too. The film releases in theatres on the 11th of November, 2022, and can be watched at a theatre near you.
