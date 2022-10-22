Black Panther Wakanda Forever Advance Bookings Open: Marvel Studios bets big on pre-release hype of its films

Marvel Cinematic Universe, simply known as MCU, is the most known, celebrated and bankable intellectual property in the whole of India, with healthy theatrical takings. MCU gradually became the force to reckon, by focusing on interlinked film stories, enough to coax a viewer to purchase a ticket to watch any film that is a part of the universe. Now, Marvel Studios is reaping rich dividends of all their efforts to create a formidable IP. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many beneficiaries among Marvel releases, as the advance bookings of this superhero film has begun 3 weeks in prior to the release.

Marvel films from Spiderman: No Way Home have been opening their advance bookings way prior to the release of the film, some opting for a month long window for advance bookings. As Marvel has a dedicated fan-base, they are able to use the hype and anticipation to their benefit. Non Marvel films like Jurrasic World: Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick opened their pre-bookings relatively early too, but the impact was limited since other movies don't enjoy a dedicated following that Marvel does.