Black Panther Wakanda Forever Day 2 Box Office: The Marvel flick sees solid growth after a very good opening

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took a very good start at the box office as it managed to collect between Rs. 12.75 cr nett on day 1. The number is higher than all non-Marvel Hollywood films released this year and lower than Marvel films Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder. Black Panther has gained a solid traction over the years, thanks to late Chadwick Boseman, who has been the face of Black Panther. The first part of the franchise opened to around Rs. 5.50 cr nett and part 2 has more than doubled itself, only suggesting the craze and hype surrounding the film franchise.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grew well on day 2 as it collected Rs. 14.50 cr nett on its second day. The 2 day total of the film is around Rs. 27.25 cr nett. The growth is good since the start was very good. Marvel films have very strong initials and so the film growing is itself a very good sign. The film will again see a solid Sunday, to push the weekend total over Rs. 40 cr nett. The appreciation for the film is more than both Marvel releases that released earlier this year and this means that it will most likely see a better trajectory than those films, though it is not known whether it will come close to their nett India collections. Although the film is expected to edge past Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder at the US box office, same can't be said about the Indian box office since Doctor Strange and Thor enjoy a massive following across India while Black Panther is still getting there.