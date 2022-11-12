Black Panther Wakanda Forever Day 1 Box Office: Marvel's superhero flick takes a very good start of Rs. 13 cr

Marvel Cinematic Universe, simply known as MCU, is the most known, celebrated and bankable intellectual property in the whole of India, with healthy theatrical takings. MCU gradually became the force to reckon, by focusing on interlinked film stories, enough to coax a viewer to purchase a ticket to watch any film that is a part of the universe. Now, Marvel Studios is reaping rich dividends of all their efforts to create a formidable IP. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the newest beneficiary as the film has taken a very good start at the box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took a very good start at the box office as it managed to collect between Rs. 12.5 - 13.5 cr nett on day 1. The number is higher than all non-Marvel Hollywood films released this year and lower than Marvel films Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder. Black Panther has gained a solid traction over the years, thanks to late Chadwick Boseman. The first part of the franchise opened to around Rs. 5.50 cr nett and part 2 has more than doubled itself, only suggesting the craze and hype surrounding the film franchise.