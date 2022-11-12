Black Panther: Wakanda Forever EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright REVEALS happiest memory of 'big bro' Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is drastically different in tone from past MCU instalments because of the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman . As King T'Challa, Boseman helped elevate the Black Panther universe to newer heights, with the Ryan Coogler directorial being the only MCU movie to be nominated for the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars. Chadwick was immensely loved by his Black Panther co-stars, who continue to remember the enigmatic actor fondly, while promoting the highly-awaited sequel, which released on November 11...

Black Panther fans all remember the memorable scene between the Wakandan siblings T'Challa and Shuri in the latter's lab, which adorably showed off the brother-sister duo's bickering yet loving equation. Letitia Wright recounted shooting that scene and shared a few anecdotes: "Definitely being in Shuri's lab with him. I remember when he, that classic scene of T'Challa coming into the lab to see what the new tech his sister has for him. And then, she bows down and she says... that was all improv. That was all just moments of us having fun. And we created the handshake together and Ryan kept it and then loved it. So, those were some of the fond memories that I have of myself and Chadwick on the set of Black Panther."

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I spoke to the lovely Letitia Wright - who reprises her role as Shuri - on all things Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While she was all praises for her co-star Tenoch Huerta - who plays Talokan King Namor - Wright also looked back on her happiest memories of "big bro" Chadwick Boseman, someone she was really close to in real life, with a genuine smile: "Oh, man! So many memories. Happy memories is just being on set with Chad."

For those who watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you'd definitely agree that Letitia Wright's poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman left us all teary-eyed!

Letitia Wright on Her Emotions When Shuri Holds King T'Challa's Mask in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

During our interview, I also asked Letitia Wright how overwhelming it was for her as Shuri to hold King T'Challa's Black Panther mask during the heartbreaking funeral ceremony scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: "As you can imagine, very emotional. Very surreal, but one that translates into the film and hopefully, really touches your heart and really helps us as a... the community and the world that loved this film and loved Chadwick and love T'Challa so much to feel proud."

Through Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast was able to truly grieve not just King T'Challa, but the man who played him to perfection; Chadwick Boseman. While Letitia Wright bravely led the ensemble in the sequel this time around, she was also anchored by a stellar supporting cast, including Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyongo' as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Winston Duke as M'Baku. Moreover, besides Tenoch Huerta making his MCU debut as the powerful villain Namor, joining him were Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli as Namora and Attuma. During my interview with the duo, I asked them how it felt to see the Black Panther OG cast film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while grieving Chadwick Boseman's demise in parallel.

"I think it's very inspiring. Seeing how everyone came together to make this project and honour their, not their castmate, not just a co-worker, but someone, who they truly, that deeply that they care about. Chadwick meant so much to everyone in this film. Mainly, the returning cast that knew him. And for us [points at Mabel Cadena and himself], we didn't get a chance to meet him personally, but at the same time, working with the cast and the crew that knew him, you hear the stories from Chadwick; how he would act, the things that he would say. So, in a sense, we got to know him. And I'm very grateful for that. Listen! We would not be here without Chadwick and the Black Panther," Alex Livinalli shared earnestly.

"Yes! Absolutely. I think we have this opportunity because, actually, the first Black Panther movie opened a lot of doors for the world. So, we are Latin Americans and Mexican and it represents a lot for me, for a lot of people, but that's the legacy of Chadwick," Mabel Cadena gratefully added.