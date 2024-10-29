Anna Kendrick Reflects on 'Icky' Experience of Being Dismissed By Rude Director In Front Of 100 Extras

Anna Kendrick reminisces about how she was treated by a film director who made her look bad and embarrassed her in front of lots of other extras on set. She recounted this experience in her recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Kendrick said that the director told her to improvise in the middle of shooting a scene with around a hundred extras in the room. After she went through with his command, the director suddenly yelled ‘cut’ and without reason criticized how she acted saying it was unnecessary. Kendrick was disturbed by this behavior as it humiliated her for no valid reason.

She said, "It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky."

In the end, the scene that she improvised was later included in the film’s trailer which made Kendrick regard the whole incident with anger. While narrating about the incident, she kept the name of the director and the film itself hushed. Dissing the unnamed director back, the Twilight star added, "And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So f*** you!"

Meanwhile, Kendrick has taken over as the captain of the ship by making her debut as a feature film director in Woman of the Hour. Ian McDonald wrote this American crime thriller film released in the year 2023, which is a dramatization of the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his involvement in the sitcom The Dating Game while conducting a murder spree.

The official description of the movie reads, "Sheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man's gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret."

Anna Kendrick stars as Sheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the show and Daniel Zovatto plays the role of Alcala alongside Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale. Woman of the Hour first premiered on September 8, 2023, during the Toronto International Film Festival held in Canada and this film was made available on Netflix for streaming on 18 October 2024.

