Did Anna Kendrick Really Forget About Her Role In Twilight Franchise? Woman Of The Hour Star Reveals

Anna Kendrick has contributed a lot to the acting world, but many may have forgotten that her earlier career works also include her feature in the 2008 movie, Twilight, as a supporting character, Jessica Stanley. In a recent conversation, the actress recalled her 2018 tweet in which she wrote about forgetting that she was also a cast member of the iconic fantasy movie.

Kendrick appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about the tweet and said that many people were questioning if she really didn't remember being a part of the movie. She said that the answer to that was both “yes and no.” Kendrick shared that it was obvious that she did not forget the filming experience.

She continued that at the time, those films took a lot of “life on their own.” She added that “they were such a kind of, for better or for worse, a kind of touchstone. Such a reference that everybody would talk about trying to find the next Twilight or whatever.”

Kendrick recalled finding herself in business discussions where they would talk about, “‘Oh, yeah. I’ve heard that there’s a book series that just got optioned that we maybe wanna try and make it the next Twilight.' And then I would be like, 'Oh my god, I'm in that. I’m, oh my god.’”

The Pitch Perfect star shared about feeling like an outsider to the public excitement towards the film franchise. She acknowledged her luck because she did not deal with that kind of uproar at that time.

The actress revealed that a lot of the cast members, who were part of the franchise, if they even had a line or if their character was supernatural, could not even leave their hotel rooms.

She said that the audience was “crazy “ and they criticized and compared the traits of the book’s characters and the movie, which she did not have to deal with any of that.

She said that although the two titular characters played by Stewart and Attinson had to deal with major success, she felt that she did not have to “run the gauntlet.”

Kendrick shared that she just had to arrive onscreen and say something “dumb” or humorous, or say what the other people were conversing about or, “You're f***ing acting weird. Okay, everybody's really serious. Bye.” She expressed that that was her job and called it "awesome."

