'As Long As She Keeps Saying It...': Anna Kendrick Reveals THIS Star is the 'Steam Engine' Behind Any Prospects of Pitch Perfect 4 Becoming Reality

Anna Kendrick is enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to the Pitch Perfect franchise. During the Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, on October 10, Kendrick shared her thoughts on making Pitch Perfect 4 happen. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 39-year-old actress expressed her interest in revisiting her role as Beca.

"Oh, my God, I know I would love that," Kendrick said, adding that Rebel Wilson, who played Fat Amy, is a key factor in making a fourth movie a reality. "As long as she keeps saying it might happen, I'll believe it."

Kendrick first starred in Pitch Perfect in 2012, with sequels released in 2015 and 2017. The films followed a group of college students competing in a cappella competitions. Earlier this year, fans were excited when Wilson and fellow cast member Anna Camp teased the idea of another movie on social media.

Kendrick’s connection to her Pitch Perfect co-stars extends beyond the musical series. Her new thriller, Woman of the Hour, features Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle, both of whom appeared in the Pitch Perfect films. The movie tells the story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on The Dating Game in 1978, who unknowingly chose serial killer Rodney Alcala as her match.

At the premiere, Kendrick spoke about her experience directing for the first time. She admitted that the reality of her new role hadn't fully sunk in but reflected on the emotional moments she experienced while making the film. “I probably felt most emotional when we wrapped the movie," Kendrick said. "And I know I’ll feel emotional tonight because it’s the first time I’ve had all these people together in one room."

Kendrick also expressed her excitement about the reunion with the cast and crew, many of whom she hadn’t seen in a long time. She shared her hope of directing more projects in the future, despite the challenges of acting and directing at the same time.

While discussing her dual role as director and actress, Kendrick noted that she had relied on others to ensure she stayed on track. Her editor even praised her for being decisive, calling her a "real mercenary" when it came to selecting the right takes.

