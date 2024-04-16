'It's Just About Love': Anne Hathaway Talks About Her New Film The Idea Of You

2024 is turning out to be a year of great movies! One such highly anticipated film is Prime Video’s upcoming romantic drama film The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in lead roles. The film, which debuted last month at South by Southwest, famously known as SXSW, is based on the popular eponymous novel by renowned American author Robinne Lee. The film opened on a positive note, earning praises from audiences at the renowned festival.

Ahead of the film’s release, Hathaway, who is also one of the producers of the project, discussed the romantic drama and revealed how she loves making movies that come with a slice of romance.

Anne Hathaway shares her thoughts on The Idea Of You

Prior to the release of The Idea Of You, Anne Hathaway talked about the genre of movies she loves to work on and revealed what made her interested in the upcoming rom-com. "I love making movies that have a bit of romance in them, but it can be hard to find ones that you believe and feel like they tap into something true," the actress said. "There was something about Solène and Hayes and their love that did feel true," she added.



Hathaway went on to explain how the team behind The Idea Of You wanted to make a movie "that would make audiences feel wonderful by telling a story about people who are a pleasure to know and are fun to watch together." The Princess Diaries star further mentioned, "the truth that is emerging from this moment is that it's not necessarily who they are or how they look or how they present or any of those things. It's just about love."

Synopsis of The Idea of You

The Idea of You offers a nice, heartwarming take on modern day love, and follows the life of a 40-year-old single mother, Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), who ignites an unexpected romance with this man named Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of a boy band named August Moon. However, their newly found romantic love story quickly encounters turbulence and comes with challenges as Hayes’ celebrity status casts a shadow over their relationship, revealing to Solène the daunting realities of life as a celebrity and the down side of being in the spotlight.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is jointly produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Apart from Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in lead roles, the romantic drama stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan in key roles. The Amazon Original film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

