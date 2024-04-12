Anthony Hopkins Upcoming Movie Mary Wraps Up Filming In Mexico; Checkout Story Details, Star Cast And More

Filming of Mary has wrapped up in Morocco. This upcoming movie is a hidden gem of a biblical thriller. It stars Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar, as King Herod, and Noa Cohen, a rising star from Israel, as Mary.

What is the upcoming movie Mary about?

It's about the biblical story of Mary who becomes a mother after a miraculous event. But the powerful King Herod, played by Anthony Hopkins, sees her child as a threat to his rule. So, Mary and Joseph must hide their baby, Jesus, to keep him safe. The film, directed by DJ Caruso, shows the struggle of Mary and Joseph as they try to protect their child.

The screenplay was written by Timothy Michael Hayes, who talked to many religious leaders to make sure the story was accurate per Deadline. The movie's rights are represented by UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance in North America, and West End Films internationally.

Who's the star cast of Mary?

Besides Hopkins and Cohen, the movie stars other actors like Mila Harris, Ido Tako, and Stephanie Nur. Cohen, who plays Mary, is an Israeli actress who was chosen after a global search. She's excited to bring Mary's story to life, especially since she grew up close to where Mary was born.

The movie's crew includes talented people like Karen Hartley Thomas for hair and makeup, James Merifield for production design, and Gavin Struthers for cinematography. The team worked hard to create an authentic portrayal of Mary's life.

The film also has support from investors like Pastor Joel Osteen, who sees it as a breakthrough in telling Mary's story. Hopkins, who plays King Herod, praised “At this time of my life, I’m drawn to the challenge of complex scripts. As well, the level of detail given to this production with extraordinary sets, props, and costumes — makes me proud to be a part of this," per Deadline.

While Director Caruso told the outlet, “I want to give the world a portrayal of the real human Mary. Her story has a lesser-known beginning; it is profoundly worthy of being told. Portraying her from birth through childhood and presenting her as a human being with apprehensions and fears will be a celebration of everything inspiring and gut-wrenching about her journey.”

Stay tuned for future updates on the release date, streaming details, and additional information about the movie Mary.

