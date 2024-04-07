Hacks Season 3: Release Date, Streaming Details, Cast And All We Know So Far

The beloved comedy-drama television series, Hacks, is gearing up for its much-awaited Season 3. Fans of the show, which has garnered critical acclaim since its debut, are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters and the continuation of the compelling storyline. With new developments on the horizon, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

When will Hackers season 3 release?

Hacks Season 3 is set to premiere on May 2, 2024, exclusively on Max. The streaming platform has become a home for quality original content, and Hacks is no exception. The season will consist of nine episodes in total, with the first two episodes dropping on May 2, followed by two new episodes each week until the finale on May 30.

The show boasts a stellar cast, including Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, and a talented ensemble of supporting actors including Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. As reported via Variety , the main cast will be joined by guest stars such as Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, and Tony Goldwyn, adding even more excitement to the upcoming season. J. Smith-Cameron is also reported to join the show as a recurring guest star though her character is surely being kept in wraps.

Behind the scenes, the creative team remains strong, with creators and showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky leading the charge. Their previous work on acclaimed shows like Broad City has earned them recognition, and fans can expect nothing short of excellence from Season 3.

What will Hackers Season 3 include?

Season 2 of Hacks left fans on the edge of their seats with a dramatic turn of events. After finding success with her self-produced comedy special, Deborah made a bold decision to end her partnership with Ava. Now, as the two characters navigate their separate paths, viewers are eager to see how their dynamic will evolve in Season 3.

With Deborah riding high on her newfound success and Ava exploring new opportunities in Los Angeles, the upcoming season promises to delve deeper into their journeys. The theme of redemption, which has been a central focus of the series, is expected to continue as Deborah and Ava confront personal and professional challenges.

In her past interview with EW , the show's creator, Lucia Aniello talked about the growth of the series' central character, Deborah. She shared, “I think in general when we pitched this show, a big part of it was about it being a redemption story for Deborah Vance, and the truth is, she's just had a major success with this special as you see in the finale. And so she's continuing on that path to redemption and being re-established in the culture. But obviously, that will come with its challenges, both personal and professional.”

As the trailer suggests, the comedic hijinks are far from over, and fans can anticipate plenty of laughs along the way. The stacked cast is sure to deliver memorable performances, keeping audiences hooked with the series.

