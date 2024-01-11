Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais gushes about 'tricky' challenges of dating on Reality TV

Garcelle Beauvais, 57, recently spoke about her life as a reality TV star on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She shared that filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can make dating tricky because not everyone is comfortable being on a reality show. However, she mentioned that when the right man comes along, he comes.

Garcelle Beauvais gushed about the challenges of dating on Reality TV

Filming the show has been the "hardest job" she's ever done, according to Beauvais. She joined the show in 2020 for its 13th season, transitioning from acting to reality TV. She told Hudson, “As an actor, you can hide behind a character,” Beauvais added, “But being on a reality show it’s all you. It’s you, it’s your family, it’s your house. So sometimes, you know...somebody can dig something up or say something that gets under your skin and it hurts.”

Despite the challenges, Beauvais highlighted the fun moments on the show when they're not being confrontational. She mentioned, “When we’re not being catty and shading each other, it’s really fun,” she quipped. “And the ridiculousness of how we dress, where we go...I mean, ballgowns to lunch if you want to. So it’s fun.”

Advertisement

In addition to her reality TV role, Beauvais discussed her role as an executive producer on the film Black Girl Missing, emphasizing, “That movie was so important to me because I really want us, when black and brown women, or men, or children go missing, we want the same coverage as everybody else,”

Garcelle Beauvais on Motherhood

Beauvais, a mom of three, expressed that her favorite role is being a mother to her children, Oliver, 32, and twins Jax and Jaid, 16. She acknowledged the need to parent each of her twins differently due to their distinct needs. Despite the challenges, she appreciates the open communication with her children. Jax, in particular, is more outspoken, and Beauvais values the dynamic where he can express his feelings openly and respectfully.

Reflecting on a moment when Jax shared that her silence hurt his feelings, Beauvais expressed gratitude for his openness, realizing that she never had the courage to say such things to her own mother.

Overall, she values the connection and communication she has with her children, embracing the highs and lows of parenthood.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 7: Not Happening anytime soon; Here's WHY