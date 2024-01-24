Kelly Clarkson And Common Don't See Eye To Eye On Exes Being Friends; Singer Says It'll Be A 'Hard Pass' For Her

Kelly Clarkson and Common are debating an age-old question of whether one can remain friends with an ex-partner. The topic came up during a game of Finding Common Ground on 23 January, Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two musicians didn't exactly agree with each other's opinions.

Kelly Clarkson and Common both have different opinions on ex-partners being friends

Common who recently went public with his and Jennifer Hudson's romance after more than a year of rumors appeared in The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday. During a game of Finding Common Ground, a question came up of whether ex-partners could be friends to which Common replied, "Yes, I can definitely be friends with an ex."

However, Kelly Clarkson on the other hand, wondered, "Like, how long was the relationship?" To which Common offered a more detailed explanation. "I've been friends with a lot of exes that I've had -- and they've been long relationships -- 'cause most of 'em end pretty good. I mean, I’ve been friends with a lot of exes that I’ve had, and they’ve been long relationships, ‘cause most of them end pretty good," said the Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winner.

"I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup, but then once we come to our grounds, it’s like, we’re good people. We’re cool people," added Common, before asking Clarkson, "Are you friends with any of your exes?" "No," Clarkson, who split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage before their divorce was finalized in 2022, bluntly responded.

"No judgment!" quipped Common. Clarkson then said, "I mean, here’s the thing. I’m not not friends. I only have a couple that I’m like, 'Hard pass.'" "I don’t have many exes, but a couple of them are cool people — nothing wrong with them," she continued. "If we ran into each other, we’d be totally friendly. But that’s the difference."

Common then asked, "What if they invited you to a party? They said, 'Man, we’re having a party for some of the family members.'" "Yeah, depending on the ex," replied Clarkson. "I would be like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll show up.’ I just feel like it can get awkward for — it depends on who ended it, or who it is. It’s situational, but mostly no. I feel like that’s awkward. No common ground there!"

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The couple has two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. The divorce was finalized in March 2022, despite numerous legal and custodial setbacks.

As part of the divorce agreement, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million and contribute $45,000 per month in child support for their two children. Additionally, Blackstock was granted $115,000 per month in spousal support, set to conclude this month. In November 2023, the Miss Independent singer obtained another legal victory over Blackstock's alleged overcharging when he was her manager.

ET has discovered that Blackstock exceeded his role by booking gigs and finalizing contracts for the star on platforms like The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and hosting the Billboard Music Awards. The commissioner's decision indicates only agents can secure such roles, and as a result, Blackstock has been ordered to hand over 2.6 million commissions to Clarkson. Since the split, Clarkson and her children have relocated from Los Angeles to New York City.

In a cover story for PEOPLE magazine, Clarkson said that she didn't care to marry the first time around, and she'd only consider it again with one important caveat. "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I've never been that person. Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen," Clarkson told the outlet. "For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house," she said of remarrying in the future.

"I've always known that love is hard," she continued. "For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don't mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word. Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.' That's a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."

