Ariana Grande Celebrates 4 Month Anniversary of Her Album Eternal Sunshine; See Here

Pop icon Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, has reached the 4-month mark since its release, and the singer is reflecting on this career-defining work. Taking to her Instagram, Grande shared a video of her composing the melody of the song Supernatural, alongside producers Max Martin and Oscar Görres. She penned a heartfelt caption for the album, which was her first body of work in four years since the release of Positions in 2020.

Ariana Grande shares the making of Eternal Sunshine

“Wanted to share a few more of my favorite Eternal Sunshine studio memories,” the caption read, “these make me so happy. i cannot believe how much has happened already or that it has already been (and only been) four months.” Eternal Sunshine is inspired by the 2004 American sci-fi film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in lead roles. The album chronicles the personal events of Grande’s life after her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and her subsequent relationship with *Wicked* co-star Ethan Slater, which stirred controversy in online circles.

Eternal Sunshine handles Ariana Grande's media critique

“So grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come! love you all so,” Grande concluded her note. The era began when the singer released Yes, And? as the lead single from the album on January 12. The lyrics explicitly detail Grande’s relationship with Slater and the media coverage it garnered, mostly negative, which portrayed the singer in a less favorable light. The accompanying music video included references to her past works.

Other singles from the album, We Can’t Be Friends and The Boy is Mine, were released after the album's debut, each accompanied by their respective music videos exploring themes of affection, infatuation, and falling out of love. The Boy is Mine featured actor Penn Badgley, known for his role in the Netflix series You.

As of now, fans anticipate Grande’s Wicked, the big-screen adaptation of the award-winning Broadway play. The first part of Wicked is scheduled to be released in November later this year.

