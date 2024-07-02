Wicked Starring Ariana Grande Set To Release Five Days Ahead Of Schedule; Will Compete Against Gladiator II In Theatres

Universal’s Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, is now set to premiere in cinemas five days sooner than planned. The original release of this movie was supposed to happen on November 27, clashing with Disney’s Moana 2.

Ariana Grande's Wicked release date moved up

To the disappointment of memers who had a field day learning the next Barbenheimer is Wicked vs Moana 2, there's some more exciting news.

The musical is now hitting theaters globally on November 22, which is five days ahead of time. It will now compete with another movie, which might not have the same target audience. It shall come out just before Thanksgiving, but with competition from Paramount and Ridley Scott’s historical epic Gladiator II also due for release on the same day.

Wicked set to battle Gladiator II at the box office

Wicked is adapted from the well-known Broadway production that serves as a prequel to the timeless The Wizard of Oz.

This follows the second major change in release dates for Wicked: Part One after initially being slated for December 25th. Universal changed it so that it would not compete against Christmas releases like Mufasa: The Lion King by Disney or Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, the iconic Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande plays Glinda, the Good Witch, appearing in roles that depict two friends as they go through external forces causing rifts between them.

The other members are Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Ethan Slater plays Boq, and Bowen Yang plays Pfannee in the movie.

For Glinda, Ariana Grande offers her astonishing vocal ability and great acting skills that make her role even more interesting.

Jon M. Chu, who has helmed Crazy Rich Asians, is the director for the first half of Wicked. The two-part adaptation of Wicked will have its follow-up coming out on November 26, 2025.

