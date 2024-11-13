Ariana Grande Praises Beau Ethan Slater During Wicked Premier; 'So Happy People Are Getting to Know Him'

Ariana Grande is seemingly experiencing bliss in her romantic life as she praised her beau Ethan Slater, who also stars alongside her in the new musical movie, Wicked. The singer and actress also appreciated his work on the project.

During the premiere of their venture in Los Angeles on November 9, Saturday, Grande, and Slater reportedly shared a cute moment on the red carpet. While speaking about him with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed, “He’s always that adorable and he’s so amazing in this film. He’s such an amazing person.”

The God Is A Woman singer further continued, “I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.” According to Page Six, the musician was spotted assisting her beau with fixing his bow tie earlier on the red carpet.

However, this was not the only cute moment they shared publicly. As per the aforementioned publication, Slater was previously seen helping Grande with her gown's train as she graced at the film’s premiere in Sydney, Australia.

The songstress was asked what she felt about her boyfriend’s wholesome gesture. She reportedly revealed that she was “always” in good hands.

The earlier phase of their relationship must have been seemingly difficult for both individuals. When the rumors about their union started swirling on the internet last year, many netizens criticized them over it.

For quite some time, Slater and Grande were heavily trolled over the same. The controversy was mostly sparked because both had allegedly come out of their respective marriages.

Advertisement

It was also speculated that timelines of their relationships may have overlapped after Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay, to who he was married for four years, said that the songstress was “not a girl’s girl,” per the outlet. After this, many netizens reportedly held Grande responsible for the end of Slater’s marriage.

For the unversed, the Thank You, Next vocalist was married to Dalton Gomez for two years and they split in 2023. Slater also filed for divorce from Jay in the same year, according to the publication.

As far as their new venture goes, Wicked is slated to hit the theaters on November 22, 2024. The movie also stars Cynthia Ervio, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Bloom, Michelle Yeoh, and many more.

ALSO READ: Is Glen Powell Replacing Tom Cruise In Mission: Impossible Franchise? Actor Answers