Jenna Ortega Sets Sights on Directorial Debut with Decade-Long Passion Project; Says ‘Just Putting The Puzzle Pieces…’

Jenna Ortega isn’t just one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors—she’s now setting her sights on directing. In a recent interview with V Magazine, the Wednesday breakout star shared that she’s finally ready to bring a script to life. She has been developing and holding it close for nearly 10 years.

Ortega revealed that the project is something she conceived when she first entered the industry as a child. However, she now feels confident to begin making it a reality. “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years,” she said. “It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made.”

Though she’s still in the early phases of the process, Ortega is actively piecing together the creative and logistical elements in her mind. “I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things,” she explained.

While Ortega sees herself playing a role in the film, the heart of her ambition lies in directing. “That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself,” she said. “I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.”

Though she hasn’t directed a project yet, Ortega has already stepped into creative leadership roles. She is serving as executive producer on Death of a Unicorn and the upcoming season of Wednesday. She will also star in and executive produce Hurry Up Tomorrow, a thriller by Edward Shults, alongside The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.

As for her long-term goals as a creator, Ortega emphasized her desire to shift behind the camera permanently. “I don’t want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I’ve created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone.”

With a decade of passion fueling her vision and the industry momentum to back it, Jenna’s leap into directing could mark a bold new chapter in her impressive career. Whether she’s on-screen or behind the camera, Ortega is clearly shaping her own narrative—and making space for a new generation of storytellers.

