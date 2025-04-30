Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal’s revenge drama crosses USD 1 million in North America, adds USD 7.3 million globally

It isn’t every day that a heart-wrenching Malayalam thriller pulls numbers that make even global franchises pause. But Thudarum, Superstar Mohanlal’s intense revenge saga, is doing just that, especially in overseas territories. After adding its Tuesday collections, the film has officially crossed the USD 1 million milestone in North America, solidifying its place as one of the top-performing Malayalam films in international markets this year.

Advertisement

The North American tally is just one part of the bigger story. In the UK and Ireland, Thudarum has grossed GBP 500,000, while Australia has contributed Australian Dollars 500,000 to the film’s impressive overseas haul. New Zealand has also joined the chart with the NZ USD 100,000 collection. To sum up, the international box office has delivered a powerful punch, with Tharun Moorthy's directorial Thudarum eyeing a massive USD 7.3 million and more in its opening week from the overseas market alone.

This global impact mirrors its domestic dominance. In just five days, Thudarum collected Rs 33.50 crore gross from the Kerala box office, surpassing the likes of Maranamass, which earned Rs 12.85 crore in 20 days, and catching up fast to Alappuzha Gymkhana, which stands at Rs 36.85 crore so far. At this pace, Thudarum is on its way to breaching the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark by the end of Wednesday, a great achievement for Mohanlal to score back-to-back centuries in a shorter span.

Advertisement

Directed with sharp realism and powered by Mohanlal’s brooding performance, Thudarum explores the themes of caste, honor, and institutional violence from the eyes of cab driver Benz, played by the superstar. The film’s raw narrative, rooted in the reality of Kerala’s social conflicts, has struck a chord globally as well as domestically.

While Mohanlal’s recent success with L2 Empuraan (which grossed Rs 87 crore in Kerala) is just beginning to fade from screens, Thudarum has taken the lead now and is sprinting ahead.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Australia Box Office: Despite Marvel's Thunderbolts pressure, Mohanlal's cab driver act clocks half a million and counting