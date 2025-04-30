Lee Jin Ho claims Kim Sae Ron cancelled her cafe dreams after failing to land investment 2 days before death: Report

Kim Sae Ron's life was marred by a series of unfortunate events before her untimely demise. She was financially strained due to her lack of acting gigs following her 2022 DUI case. According to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho's April 29 video, she planned to open a cafe to pay her debt off and provide for her family; however, it went downhill as she failed to secure a follow-up investment. He alleged that it left her feeling hopeless and ultimately might have led to her unnatural death.

As per Lee Jin Ho, Kim Sae Ron was almost about to open a cafe with an old acquaintance in Mapo, Seoul. She had allegedly been planning for the same since the end of 2024. However, the investment-securing "fell through because she failed to receive a follow-up investment." The eatery would have been launched if the investor hadn't pulled out at the last minute. That might have been the last blow Kim Sae Ron was able to take, as, according to the YouTuber, "Her last remaining hope faded" with her end of cafe dreams.

Lee Jin Ho also made a big claim that the incident took place just two days before her death, which is indicative of a potential cause of her demise. Previously, he released a call recording, alleging it to be a conversation between Kim Sae Ron and an acquaintance. In the audio, the actress was heard saying how she felt distressed on seeing a video about a shaman calling her a woman of bad character and mentioning that the 24-year-old must have been a long time ago.

Following that, she was heard sobbing and calling herself “a flower that had wilted and cannot bloom again because she is a selfish and bad person.” As per Lee Jin Ho, Kim Sae Ron felt immensely "lonely" by fighting her battle for survival all alone. However, constant public backlash and her struggles with financial instability might have culminated in feelings of hopelessness, potentially ending her will to live.

