Sara Tendulkar in Rs 59,601 Java cotton gathered dress is nothing but absolute elegance

Having her best time in Australia, Sara Tendulkar rocked chic minimalism, stealing the limelight from head to toe, dressed in a brown dress, screaming effortless elegance. This time, the style icon chose a full-length dress, showing how to master an easygoing look like a PRO. If you’re planning a vacation and want to add a dress to your bag, this Sara-inspired choice is a perfect pick. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

Sara Tendulkar took to her social media handle, dropping images of her dressed elegantly in the Java cotton gathered dress from Esse Studios, costing Rs 59,601. With the sleeveless design and a subtle V-cut neckline, the ensemble was perfect to enhance the feminine charm. On the other hand, the stretchy crepe-knit band beautifully gathered around her waist added to the edgy vibe. This outfit is the perfect example of versatility being the finest choice for both casual and outing looks.

What about the hemline? It was a full-length dress and had a flowy, easygoing vibe. The classy pick is perfect to slay your day-to-night look.

Going for minimal yet striking accessories, the young starlet decided to opt for gold earrings and a delicate bracelet to enhance her day look. Ensuring all the details equally captured the attention, she tied her hair back into a low ponytail, leaving the front strands to fall on her face, styled in loose waves.

Sara’s flawless makeup completed her look, adding the right amount of glow to her beauty. She went for shiny, glossy lips that gave her a moist touch, whereas she added blush on her cheekbones and soft-shade eyeshadow made her skin glow, serving right inspo for the day makeup look.

Hence, next time when you’re planning to step out for a date night, vacation, or casual outing, you know where to get inspiration from. Sara Tendulkar's cool and stylish look with full-length dress, flawless makeup, and minimal accessories serves as the ideal style diary we would love to keep reading on loop. Save it for later!

