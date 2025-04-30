5 Thudarum like Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT: Mohanlal’s Drishyam, Salute, Fahadh Faasil’s Bougainvillea and more

Mohanlal’s Thudarum seems to have influenced audience preferences when it comes to Malayalam thrillers. If you too loved the Tharun Moorthy directorial and are looking for similar films, your search ends here.

Check out these 5 Thudarum-like Malayalam thrillers available to stream on OTT.

5 Thudarum like Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT

Drishyam

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique Release date: December 19, 2013

December 19, 2013 Streaming on: Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Mohanlal’s Drishyam remains a cult classic Malayalam crime thriller, sitting at the top of the bucket list for most fans. Remade in several languages with multiple sequels, the film franchise follows the struggles and challenges faced by Georgekutty and his family as their peace is disrupted by unfathomable events.

Garudan

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Major Ravi

Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Major Ravi Release date: November 3, 2023

November 3, 2023 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Malayalam action thriller Garudan follows a cop named Harish, who, along with a college professor named Nishanth, becomes entangled in a dangerous crime racket. While one must fight for his integrity, the other is left to battle for justice and clear his name.

Bougainvillea

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, Jyothirmayi, Srinda, Sharaf U Dheen

Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, Jyothirmayi, Srinda, Sharaf U Dheen Release date: October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024 Streaming on: Sony LIV

The Malayalam psychological thriller Bougainvillea centers on an amnesiac woman named Reethu, who finds herself at the center of a police investigation into the disappearance of several young women. As the story unfolds, audiences are left to confront the unsettling truth behind the case.

Salute

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Indrans

Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Indrans Release date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 Streaming on: Sony LIV

Salute follows the journey of a determined sub-inspector who becomes part of an investigation where an innocent man is being deliberately framed for the murder of a middle-aged couple. Despite knowing the truth, the team refuses to release the man, fearing the repercussions of admitting their mistake.

Lucifer

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Saikumar

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Saikumar Release date: March 28, 2019

March 28, 2019 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, OTTPlay

Another classic Malayalam thriller, Lucifer traces the rise of Stephen Nedumpully, a powerful and enigmatic figure who emerges amidst the chaos following the death of the state’s Chief Minister. The film unfolds as he navigates power struggles and settles scores on his path to dominance.

