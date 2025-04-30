5 Thudarum like Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT: Mohanlal’s Drishyam, Salute, Fahadh Faasil’s Bougainvillea and more
Drishyam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique
- Release date: December 19, 2013
- Streaming on: Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Mohanlal’s Drishyam remains a cult classic Malayalam crime thriller, sitting at the top of the bucket list for most fans. Remade in several languages with multiple sequels, the film franchise follows the struggles and challenges faced by Georgekutty and his family as their peace is disrupted by unfathomable events.
Garudan
- Cast: Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Major Ravi
- Release date: November 3, 2023
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Malayalam action thriller Garudan follows a cop named Harish, who, along with a college professor named Nishanth, becomes entangled in a dangerous crime racket. While one must fight for his integrity, the other is left to battle for justice and clear his name.
Bougainvillea
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, Jyothirmayi, Srinda, Sharaf U Dheen
- Release date: October 17, 2024
- Streaming on: Sony LIV
The Malayalam psychological thriller Bougainvillea centers on an amnesiac woman named Reethu, who finds herself at the center of a police investigation into the disappearance of several young women. As the story unfolds, audiences are left to confront the unsettling truth behind the case.
Salute
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Indrans
- Release date: March 17, 2022
- Streaming on: Sony LIV
Salute follows the journey of a determined sub-inspector who becomes part of an investigation where an innocent man is being deliberately framed for the murder of a middle-aged couple. Despite knowing the truth, the team refuses to release the man, fearing the repercussions of admitting their mistake.
Lucifer
- Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Saikumar
- Release date: March 28, 2019
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, OTTPlay
Another classic Malayalam thriller, Lucifer traces the rise of Stephen Nedumpully, a powerful and enigmatic figure who emerges amidst the chaos following the death of the state’s Chief Minister. The film unfolds as he navigates power struggles and settles scores on his path to dominance.
