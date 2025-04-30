Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's movie eyes better hold; to welcome Raid 2 tomorrow

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh arrived in cinemas on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. The legal drama is shouldered by Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair, fighting a courtroom battle against the Empire. Kesari 2 is eyeing a better hold amid the arrival of Raid 2.

Kesari 2, which marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), has been running in theaters for 13 days. Backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, it will complete two weeks of its run tomorrow.

Morning trends of the Akshay Kumar starrer suggest that it will experience a minimal drop on the second Wednesday. This is a customary drop, which won't affect its overall business much.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 2.75 crore yesterday, which coincided with Tuesday's discount offer for movie tickets. It has earned around Rs 70 crore net business at the box office so far.

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will now welcome Raid 2 at the box office. Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh's upcoming film is releasing on May 1, 2025. Raj Kumar Gupta's helmer will clash with The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari 2 is currently competing with Jaat, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. It delves into the story of India's top barrister, Chettur Sankaran Nair, who challenged the Crown while uncovering the horrific truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar, Punjab.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

