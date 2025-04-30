WATCH: Prashanth Neel places big bet on Prabhas' Salaar 2, says 'it will unquestionably be one of my best works'

Director Prashanth Neel has several projects lined up, including Salaar 2. While he is currently busy shooting NTRNeel, fans are eagerly awaiting the second installment of the Prabhas starrer. In an interview with Kairam Vaashi, the filmmaker spoke about the movie, and a short clip from the conversation has now gone viral.

Advertisement

Prashanth Neel placed his bet on Salaar 2 and shared how strongly he feels about the project. He said the writing that went into the film is among his finest work so far. He also mentioned his plans to go beyond expectations — both his own and the audiences’.

Prashanth Neel also admitted that he “rarely” feels this confidence about a film. But with Salaar 2, he believes it will be one of the best films he has ever made. He said, "I am very confident, and I am confident of very few things in my life -- Salaar 2 will unquestionably be one of my best works."

Take a look at the video below:

Talking about Salaar Part 1, Prashanth Neel shared that the Prabhas starrer didn’t meet his expectations. He felt a sense of disappointment despite the hard work put into the first part.

Looking back, the director admitted that the success of KGF 2 might have made him slightly relaxed without realizing it. This experience, however, has now become a motivation. He is determined to make Salaar 2 one of his finest films yet.

Advertisement

Coming back to the film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a Telugu action drama set in the powerful city-state of Khansaar. It stars Prabhas as Deva and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Varadha.

The story spans across decades, tracing deep-rooted betrayal, tribal politics, and lost legacies. As power struggles erupt, Varadha seeks help from his exiled friend Deva to stop a coup. Secrets about Deva’s royal bloodline and Khansaar’s brutal history come to light.

With intense action and political drama, Salaar explores loyalty, ambition, and vengeance. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

ALSO READ: A look at Prabhas’ 100 kg body transformation for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2