Lee Jun Young, Jung Eunji's Pump Up the Healthy Love: Release date, when and where to watch, cast, plot, and more

The world of romance and fitness is about to collide in the latest K-drama, Pump Up the Healthy Love (also known as 24/7 Fitness Center), which premieres on April 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Viki. With an ensemble cast led by Lee Jun Young and Jung Eun Ji, the series promises laughter, heartwarming moments, and muscle-powered motivation.

Set in a cozy neighborhood gym that’s anything but ordinary, Pump Up the Healthy Love follows the story of Do Hyun Joong (Lee Jun Young), a once-celebrated international bodybuilder who unexpectedly gives up the spotlight to manage an old-school fitness center. Born premature and frail, Hyun Joong defied all odds through his commitment to fitness, eventually winning the prestigious ‘Mr. David’ title. Now, he finds himself taking on an entirely different kind of challenge: helping others transform their lives, one dumbbell at a time.

Opposite him is Jung Eun Ji in the role of Lee Mi Ran, a woman nursing a broken heart and zero gym experience. Following a devastating breakup, Mi Ran stumbles into Hyun Joong’s gym looking for solace, but instead finds herself face-to-face with brutal training sessions, unexpected friendship, and perhaps even a second shot at love. Her awkward but determined efforts to reclaim her strength offer plenty of laughs, emotional beats, and chemistry that sizzles as much as it sweats.

Adding flavor to the gym’s quirky ecosystem are Lee Mi Do and Lee Seung Woo, who bring color and charm to the supporting cast. Lee Mi Do plays Rosa, the no-nonsense, experienced staffer who views Hyun Joong with suspicion, especially after he suddenly takes over the facility. Despite her sharp tongue and tough exterior, Rosa is the gym’s anchor: efficient, respected, and always three steps ahead of the chaos.

Lee Seung Woo, meanwhile, charms viewers as Alex, a deceptively cute yet impressively ripped gym instructor who’s earned the nickname ‘Baby-faced Muscle Man.’ Loyal and eager, Alex idolizes Hyun Joong and brings youthful energy (and shirtless smiles) to the team.

Not to be overlooked is the comedic ladies' group known affectionately as the ‘Witch Trio,’ Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, and Hong Yoon Hwa, who light up the screen with their confident, outrageous, and often hilarious antics. Park Sung Yeon leads the pack as Im Sung Im, a fiercely outspoken gym regular who turns heads and takes names. Her sidekicks, Yoon Boo Young (Lee Ji Hye) and Park Dul Hee (Hong Yoon Hwa), form an unbreakable sisterhood that thrives on high reps and even higher drama.

