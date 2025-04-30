Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Virginia Giuffre Had ‘Deep Conversations’ with Family Before Su*cide; Report

Trigger Warning: This article discusses topics related to self-harm, sexual abuse, and domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most outspoken survivors in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell case, died at age 41 in what her family confirmed was death by su*cide on April 24. In her final months, loved ones say she struggled with immense emotional and physical burdens, despite continuing her advocacy for fellow survivors.

According to her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, the last few months of Giuffre’s life were marked by profound personal turmoil and heartbreaking emotional weight. “Over the last couple of months, I had some very, very, very deep conversations with her and was trying to encourage her,” Roberts told PEOPLE.

Virginia, who survived childhood abuse and was later trafficked by Epstein after being recruited at age 16 by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago, had become a global voice for survivors of sexual exploitation. Her testimony implicated powerful figures, including Prince Andrew, who denied all allegations and settled with her out of court in 2022.

She built a new life in Australia with her husband Robert Giuffre and their three children, but recent years brought further challenges. Amanda and another family member, Sky, revealed that Virginia had separated from Robert amid allegations of domestic abuse. In February, he was granted a temporary restraining order that barred Virginia from contacting their children—an event her family believes deeply impacted her.

She was hospitalized in March after being injured in a bus accident and was still recovering physically. “Everything just accrues on top of one another,” Amanda said. “In the end, it was too much to carry.”

Despite her pain, Virginia had remained committed to her work through SOAR (Speak Out, Act, Reclaim), the nonprofit she founded to support survivors of sexual assault and trafficking.

Though her passing has devastated her family and supporters, Virginia Giuffre’s legacy endures through her courage, activism, and the lives she touched. Her family says they will continue the work she started—fighting for justice and healing for survivors everywhere. “She wished for all survivors to get justice,” Amanda said. “That is who she was.”

As her family mourns an unimaginable loss, they are committed to continuing her mission—amplifying the voices of those silenced by trauma and demanding justice for victims around the world.

