SHINee’s Jonghyun’s funeral footage in SM Ent founder Lee Soo Man’s documentary leaves fans feeling 'sick to their stomach'; watch trailer

An upcoming documentary centered on Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, has stirred major backlash well ahead of its release. Titled Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop, the documentary is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 13. However, fans have already raised serious concerns following the release of its first trailer.

Advertisement

The documentary promises to chronicle Lee Soo Man’s role in establishing and expanding one of Korea’s most powerful entertainment agencies. As a figure often credited with globalizing K-pop and introducing the idol training system now widely used across the industry, Lee's influence is undeniable. However, his legacy has long been marked by both praise and controversy, making any media centered on his life inherently divisive.

The trailer, released on April 29, offered a glimpse into the narrative structure of the film. It features appearances and testimonials from various idols and associates connected to SM Entertainment over the years. Alongside interviews celebrating Lee’s achievements, the trailer also addresses some of the criticisms he has faced, including the industry's darker elements. Notably, it references how Western media often frame these issues under the label ‘the dark side of K-pop.’

The trailer includes a controversial clip from SHINee’s Jonghyun’s funeral, who tragically passed away in December 2017 after battling depression. This moment has sparked significant backlash. This inclusion immediately sparked outrage online, with many fans accusing the filmmakers and, by extension, Lee Soo Man of insensitively exploiting a deeply painful and personal tragedy.

Advertisement

Critics argue that using Jonghyun’s funeral in a documentary focused on Lee Soo Man, particularly without sufficient context or connection to Jonghyun’s own voice, is disrespectful and opportunistic. The singer, known not only for his powerful performances but also for his candid discussions about mental health and the pressures of idol life, has become a symbol of the emotional toll the industry can take. Many feel his legacy is being reduced to a visual cue in someone else’s redemption story.

Social media platforms and fan communities quickly lit up with condemnation. Others questioned the documentary's timing and purpose, citing past controversies involving Lee Soo Man, including allegations of mistreatment and toxic industry practices.

Fans expressed outrage over the inclusion of the funeral clip, calling it a deeply insensitive move that further exploits one of the most personal and painful moments for his family and loved ones. Many criticized the documentary’s tone, particularly the use of funeral footage while referencing the ‘dark side of K-pop’ in a seemingly dismissive manner, finding it disturbing and in poor taste.

Advertisement

Prime Video and the documentary’s production team have yet to respond to the backlash, reigniting discussions on the ethics of storytelling, particularly regarding sensitive topics like mental health, grief, and artist exploitation. Whether the production team will address the controversy or make adjustments before the release remains unclear.

ALSO READ: When SHINee’s Jonghyun heroically shielded Taemin from bullies and walked home barefoot