Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 debut: What to expect from superstar’s red carpet appearance in Sabyasachi outfit through AI’s eye

While Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 debut is not official yet, there’s already quite a buzz about what’s in store. There are strong speculations that SRK will walk the Met Gala 2025 carpet wearing a Sabyasachi outfit.

Well, if it really is Sabyasachi, I’m super excited to see how the ace designer masterfully aligns with the Met Gala theme: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’

It is no secret that black is Shah Rukh Khan’s color, and nobody, I repeat, nobody, can pull it off better than him. One can expect Shah Rukh Khan to redefine cultural elegance in the most modern way possible alongside big names from Hollywood.

Through AI’s eye, imagine Jawan actor in a jet-black sherwani, cut with razor-sharp tailoring and adorned with subtle gold zari embroidery. Now, expect a statement Sabyasachi accessory—perhaps a bold heritage brooch and finger rings with the Tiger logo from the designer’s Bengal Tiger Collection. His shawl or stole, if included, may carry inspired weaves, offering a regal elegance to his refined look.

Going by Sabyasachi’s tradition of using handwoven fabrics such as fine khadis, tussars, matka silks, native silks, etc., it will be a dialog between cultures, a homage to craftsmanship across continents. This appearance will not just be fashion!

Besides this, another look that one can expect from Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ is the King actor appearing in cutting-edge formalwear featuring motifs, possibly a modern twist on classic suits.

For the unversed, mom-to-be Kiara Advani will be making her Met Gala debut this year too!

What is the Met Gala 2025 theme?

This year, the Met Gala 2025 celebrates the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, titled ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Interestingly, it will focus more on menswear.

When and where to watch the live stream?

One can watch the biggest fashion event at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 5, and as per IST, it will take place on May 6, 2025, starting at 3:00 a.m. Fans can catch incredible fashion moments on Vogue's official YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: The images provided are generated by AI and are intended for illustrative purposes only.