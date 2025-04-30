The Young and the Restless April 29 Episode Recap: Why Did Billy Fire Phyllis? Find Out

In the Young and the Restless episode that aired on April 29, 2025, we see Billy and Phyllis having a chat about refusing to join the company. Billy mentioned that Phyllis was not giving space to Danie.

During their conversation, Billy firmly made it clear that if Phyllis didn't back off from her son, they would have to put an end to their professional relationship. She then claimed to know what was best, but Billy shared that this was not about Daniel.

Advertisement

It was not about Danule but about her own desperate need for healing. She asked him not to analyze her. After their back and forth, Billy said, “You’re out.”

Phyllis then said to him that he should not fire her because of a simple argument. Billy stated that she was not contributing, and each of their meetings would turn out to be about Daniel. He mentioned that firing her was the last thing he wanted, but at this point, that seemed to be the only option left.

In the episode, at Crimson Lights, Daniel and Tessa ran into each other. He revealed it was still a mess. She urged him to have faith in the process and also offered her assistance to help him navigate his way.

Daniel then ended up canceling his breakfast with Phyllis. Later, Phylis told him that she was fired. Her son asked if he could intervene, but Phyllis did not want that. When Daniel told this news to Tessa, she asked him to hold on to his hope.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the GCAC, Daniel confronted Billy about firing his mother. Billy then said that he appreciated that he stood up for his mother, but he did not have any choice but to fire her. He told Daniel that he was not able to have faith in her judgment, and moving ahead was the best option for each individual. Daniel asked him to reconsider his decision, but it seemed that Billy was firm on what he had decided.

Later, Billy bumped into Sally. She guessed that something had occurred. She confessed that she was soul-searching about her future at the company and with Billy himself. On the other hand, Phyllis sat in the park by herself while shedding tears, seemingly because of the situation she was in.

ALSO READ: The Office Star BJ Novak is Off The Market: Actor Begins Dating TikTok Star Delaney Rowe; Know Details