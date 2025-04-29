Nora Fatehi wears reversible Rs 1,79,000 Fendi poncho with turtle neck top on her international holiday
Nora Fatehi recently took to her social media to share snaps from her American vacation, where she styled a beautiful and posh poncho from Fendi.
Nora Fatehi has surely cemented her place in the Indian film industry through her acting as well as her fashion choices. With a growing fan base, she has also made her way onto people’s style watchlists. Slaying in a casual yet fashionable outfit on her vacation in the US, she took to social media to share some snaps from her break. Let’s take a look at how she put her outfit together.
The dancer sported a laid-back look in white and blue and added an expensive layer to keep it chic. She topped the outfit with a beautiful poncho from the high-end fashion label Fendi. Created in black and brown shades with the classic designer logo all over, the piece came with a hefty price tag of Rs 1,79,000.
The Be Happy actor styled the layer with a white top. To tackle the light American cold, she opted for full sleeves and a turtleneck design. Going for a solid color, she kept it casual yet stylish with a high-end scarf. The interesting bit? The poncho can even be worn inside out, allowing her to change her fashion on the go.
Nora Fatehi matched the layers with a pair of blue jeans. Keeping it relaxed, she went for a straight-fit design and looked absolutely fabulous. Adding a voguish touch with her footwear, she chose black-heeled boots. She opted for ankle-length, stiletto-style heels. You can add a more casual touch with a pair of solid-colored sneakers.
Embracing a Korean hairdo, the diva flaunted curtain bangs. Showing off her straight locks, she let them fall freely over her shoulders. Accessorizing with one more layer, she carried a chic arm candy in a tan brown shade. Although hard to tell, it seems she decided to go for a no-jewelry look.
Swaying to the minimal side for makeup, the My Birthday Song actor picked a simple look. With a hydrating base, she added a hint of blush and a little bit of mascara. Finally, well-defined eyebrows and a glossy pink lip shade tied her look together beautifully.
What do you think of Nora’s vacation style and her chic Fendi poncho?
