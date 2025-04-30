NewJeans' Danielle says she was 'healed' by fans' letters amid legal trouble with ADOR: 'Felt unworthy of such...'

NewJeans member Danielle celebrated her 20th birthday this April 11th. A day before that, she received a file full of letters from Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom), who penned down their warm regards for her. After taking a few days to complete reading all the letters, Danielle shared her deep gratitude for her fans through a lengthy and emotional message, on April 30. It included how much the letters meant to her and what she hopes to do with them in the future.

Danielle mentioned being "overwhelmed" by the unexpected number of "meaningful" handwritten letters she received, all including "kind and generous words" amid the group's legal struggle to part ways with ADOR. The NewJeans member revealed shedding tears and getting to learn "how precious one sentence can feel" upon reading the letters. As per her, the write-ups made her feel that her "soul was being healed" and made her "heart feel even fuller!" The write-ups made her realize how "strong and warm-hearted Bunnies are."

The K-pop star stated, "The warmth and gratitude I felt while reading them is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life!" Upon thinking how much time the fans might have spent on penning down their feelings and how many revisions it might have taken to come up with the final version, Danielle couldn't help but get emotional. "I can’t imagine the amount of effort that would’ve gone into each and every one of them," her poignant message read.

The letters felt like gentle pats from her fans and "every word became another reason to keep pushing forward." She said they were "enormous comfort for me through these hard times" and thanked them sincerely for the same. Danielle also wished she could put together the write-ups as a book someday. She ended with a resolute statement— "With an indomitable spirit I will continue fighting for what I believe in, dream boldly, and confront each challenge with grace and determination!”

