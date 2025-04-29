3 ways to style a skirt with shirt inspired by Kareena Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra

Have you seen how fashion enthusiasts are rocking their looks with skirts and shirts? It’s all thanks to their versatility, they can be styled for various occasions like the office, parties, dinner dates, and more. And guess what? Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Mira Kapoor are already on a roll, serving major fashion inspiration for our next outing. So, let’s take a closer look at their ensembles and jot down some serious style tips!

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor

Serving the perfect weekend party look, Kareena Kapoor opted for a silk shirt beautifully adorned with multiple floral patterns. Featuring full sleeves and button fastenings, it added an elegant touch to her overall appearance. The floral prints against the black backdrop brought a playful yet sophisticated vibe to her outfit.

Ensuring her look wasn’t overwhelming, the style icon paired the floral shirt with a black pleated skirt that ended at mid-calf, perfectly enhancing her feminine charm. This combination is ideal for nailing a party look and can be effortlessly styled with minimal accessories and a touch of dewy makeup glam.

Priyanka Chopra

No one slays a look quite like Priyanka Chopra. While shooting in Jaipur, the actress stunned in a short-sleeved white shirt with a button-down front forming a flattering V-neckline. With its fitted bodice, the shirt hugged her figure like a glove, offering a glimpse of her well-toned physique.

Advertisement

Though simple, the shirt was styled to absolute perfection. She paired it with an off-white midi skirt featuring a fitted silhouette that cinched at the waist before flowing into a full flare at mid-calf. Exuding confidence and elegance, the actress completed her look with Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti necklace, a chic brown handbag, and cool sunglasses. It’s the perfect ensemble for a daytime event or to make a lasting impression in the boardroom.

Mira Kapoor

Stepping out for a brunch date? Mira Kapoor has the perfect outfit inspiration. She wore a black and white striped shirt with long sleeves, neatly tucked in to create a polished finish. She paired the shirt with a white denim skirt featuring an edgy slit detail, adding a modern twist to the classic look. To tie the ensemble together, she added a sleek black belt.

When it came to accessories, she kept it minimal with a delicate necklace, allowing the outfit to shine. As a final touch, she left her shiny hair open, adding a relaxed yet chic vibe. It’s the perfect look to recreate for a casual brunch date.

Advertisement

This skirt-and-shirt combination is definitely worth trying. It’s effortless, fashionable, and versatile enough to wear for a variety of outings. Take notes!

ALSO READ: 5 hacks to style your bodycon dress like a pro