Taylor Swift DISSES Kanye West in 2013 Note to Bestie Ed Sheeran; Fans Reveal Hidden Message in Throwback Post

Taylor Swift once made a cheeky reference to Kanye West in a private note to Ed Sheeran, and it’s now resurfacing online. Attached to a jar of homemade jam Swift gave Sheeran in 2013, the handwritten label read, “Yo Ed, I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let you finish but this is the best jam of all-time. — T.”

Fans noticed that the message was a playful nod to Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. The moment was first shared on Sheeran’s Instagram in 2013, but he recently reposted it on April 2, 2025.

The singer launched a new account to post photos from an old phone he stopped using in 2015. “It was pretty good jam,” Sheeran captioned the throwback. In the original post, he also called the jam 'amazing.'

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have remained close over the years. The two have collaborated on several songs, including Everything Has Changed, End Game, Run, and The Joker and the Queen. Along with the reposted jam note, Sheeran also shared an old selfie with Swift as per Page Six.

In his caption, Sheeran wrote about the emotional experience of revisiting photos from his old phone. “I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since,” he wrote. He added that the whole experience was a very emotional journey.

The message on the jam label was a clear callback to West’s 2009 interruption of Swift’s VMA win for Best Female Video. At the time, he grabbed the mic and said, “I’m really happy for you, I’m gonna let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

That moment sparked a long-running feud between the two artists. Swift later released the song Innocent in 2010, which was widely believed to be about West. In return, West referenced Swift in his 2016 track Famous, reigniting public interest in their feud.

