Is Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater Officially Divorced From Wife Lilly Jay? Report

Ethan Slater, who is the rumored boyfriend of Ariana Grande, has now officially ended his marriage with wife Lilly Jay legally. This comes after Slater filed for divorce earlier this year. Slater is now focused on his new relationship with the pop singer. As per reports from TMZ, Slater’s divorce from Jay came to a legal finalization on Wednesday in New York.

The former couple got divorced on Thursday, September 12, ending their five years of marriage. Slater had an affair with Grande, who plays his romantic interest in the Wicked movie, earlier this year after breaking up with Jay. The terms of the divorce have been buried under a confidentiality order.

Slater and Jay began dating in 2012 and were married by November 2018. They have a son together, born in August 2022. Slater’s Instagram is private at the moment, but he has been credited on previous occasions for sharing posts featuring Jay, which included a Mother’s Day celebratory post and was liked by Grande.

Slater filed the divorce application in a New York court register on July 26. However, no precise grounds were entered of public record for the breakup. Both Slater’s representative and Jay’s representative have refrained from making comments concerning the divorce as per TMZ.

On the other hand, the Thank You, Next hitmaker separated from her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023 after nearly two years of marriage.Their divorce agreement concluded in early October 2023. Since the time their romance became known to the public, both Grande and Slater have been keeping a low profile, as per People. They are trying to keep their relationship as respectful and private as possible.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande's movie Wicked, based on the popular Broadway musical, is slated to be released on November 22nd, 2024. The second part of the film will hit theaters on November 26th, 2025.

It centers around Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, a young woman who is misunderstood because of her green skin. Gradually, she forms a friendship with Glinda, played by Ariana, who shines in the musical with her magical voice, alongside co-stars, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

