Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Param Singh reveals his working experience with Vaibhavi Hankare; talks about Bhavika Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is making headlines due to a significant twist set to be introduced in the show. Amidst this, Pinkvilla had an exclusive conversation with Param Singh, the male protagonist. During the chat, Param discussed the upcoming storyline, his experience working with co-star Vaibhavi Hankare, and the promo shoot with new female lead Bhavika Sharma.

Param also shared insights on how the storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will progress in the forthcoming episodes. He explained the evolution of his character, Neil, following the death of his wife, Tejaswini. The actor also talked about his relationship with Sanam Johar, the second male lead of the show. Param also reflected on the backlash he faced during the initial episodes. Excerpts from the interview are below:

How was your bond with co-star Vaibhavi Hankare?

Working with Vaibhavi was a fantastic experience. She's a truly lovely person and is incredibly professional. I found her to be mature, open, straightforward, authentic, creative, and very confident, which are indeed hallmarks of a great artist. Off-screen, we had a wonderful time because she's very open, understanding, and encourages frankness, suggestions, and even improvisation. I really enjoyed working with her.

Since you and Bhavika have shot a scene together, how has working with her been so far?

We have just shot for the promo, and it’s been a brief conversation so far. We haven’t shot any scenes together yet, so I can’t say much. Having said that, I look forward to working with her (Bhavika Sharma).

How is Neil’s storyline going to evolve with Bhavika’s character?

It's still quite early in the development process to give you a detailed picture of how Neil's storyline will evolve with Bhavika's character post the leap. The details of his character's journey and their connection are currently being worked out. However, I can say that Neil will undergo a significant transformation, becoming a more hardened and intense individual. The exact trajectory of his relationship with that of Bhavika's character is something that will unfold as the story progresses.

Initially, your character and storyline received massive backlash. Why do you think audiences must have found difficulty in accepting it?

It's tough to pinpoint one reason, but it could be a combination of factors such as comparisons to established characters and storylines from previous seasons. As a new character with a different dynamic than what viewers might have been accustomed to from me, it naturally takes time to build that connection. Art is subjective and I understand that audiences develop strong attachments to existing narratives and may find it difficult to immediately embrace a new direction.

While I was drawn to the character and enjoyed portraying him, I respect that viewers have their own preferences and perspectives on what resonates with them as a story or character.

What changes can we expect in the upcoming storyline?

The upcoming storyline will see significant shifts. Several characters will undergo transformations, and some new faces shall be introduced. While it's sad to say, some characters will also be exiting the show, and hence it shall lead to a notable change in the overall narrative. The specifics are still being creatively developed, but I can assure you that the storyline will offer a different experience compared to what viewers have seen so far this season.

How will your character evolve in the upcoming episodes?

In the upcoming episodes, I see Neil and Tejaswini’s love for each other bloom. It's more of a phase focused on Tejaswini’s realization, and after the leap, a significant shift shall occur. Losing Tejaswini will forge Neil into a man of intense conviction with no timidity in store. He'll become more vocal, direct, intense and strong. Neil shall head towards melancholy post the leap in my reading so far.

How has your bond with Sanam Johar been?

Sanam Johar is fantastic to be around. We've developed a really good and fun bond. It's a professional relationship built on mutual trust. I'd say we connect like two Punjabi guys who enjoy a good laugh together but are also serious about our work. We share a lot of similarities. He's a genuinely sweet, respectful and well-mannered person, and I wish him all the very best.

