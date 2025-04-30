Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan classic sees slow run amid lukewarm audience response

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Andaz Apna Apna has made its theatrical comeback after nearly three decades. The 1994 cult classic stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy caper was re-released on April 25, 2025. Andaz Apna Apna has been running on a slow note with lukewarm audience response.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna's re-release had a fair opening weekend and then it slowed down its performance at the box office. As per morning trends, the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer is likely to experience a drop of 10 percent on the sixth day of its re-run. Notably, the iconic entertainer earned Rs 12 lakh on the first Tuesday.

Andaz Apna Apna, which co-stars Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as female leads, fetched Rs 1.37 crore in the last five days.

Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, Andaz Apna Apna had better expectations to perform in its second innings. This expectation was particularly high following the successful theatrical re-runs of films such as Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam. Both these movies had originally tanked at the box office; however, they emerged as hits in their respective second innings.

Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 directorial enjoys a cult status and has a nostalgia factor attached to it. The cult classic from the 90s also features actors like Shakti Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Deven Verma, Jagdeep, Mehmood, Viju Khote, and Shehzad Khan. It was a flop during its original release.

This time, Andaz Apna Apna clashed with a new film, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi. It arrived amid the holdover releases like Jaat and Kesari 2. The comedy movie will also compete with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii starting from tomorrow, i.e., May 1, 2025.

