4 Palak Tiwari-approved party outfits to wear for your next clubbing night

Palak Tiwari is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, The Bhootnii. After impressing everyone with her acting skills in her debut film, she continues to embrace the latest trends with confidence. As a Gen-Z star, she’s a pro at styling post-millennial fits and has an incredible collection of dresses. Here are four dresses to steal from her wardrobe for your next party night out.

4 Palak Tiwari-inspired party outfit ideas

1. Co-ord set

Flaunting the perfect co-ord set, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor wore a stunning red ensemble. The cropped top featured thick straps and a square neckline, adding a chic touch to the outfit. For the bottoms, she chose a mini skirt adorned with a faux pocket and a gold chain detail along the waistline.

Keeping the accessories minimal, she let her styled wavy locks take center stage and looked absolutely stunning. With a contoured base, she completed her look with a touch of blush and a nude lip shade.

2. Studded dress

Embracing her inner Gen-Z fashionista, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter rocked a studded mini dress. Designed on a black fabric, the dress featured multicolored, heavy studs all over, creating a bold and glamorous look. She opted for spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, giving the outfit a flattering and feminine touch.

Showing off her styled locks, she accessorized with a stack of bracelets and minimal earrings. Leaning towards a more natural makeup base, she completed the look with a hint of cheek tint, a glossy lip shade, and a touch of mascara.

3. Mini dress

Going for a slightly more extravagant look, the star kid flaunted a beige mini dress that sparkled like a Christmas firework. The dress was intricately detailed with silver threads, adding a festive shimmer to the ensemble. Featuring a square neckline and thin straps, the bottom half was designed with multiple layers of uneven ruffles, adding texture and flair.

Letting her wavy locks flow freely, she accessorized simply with a pair of studded earrings. She opted for a nude makeup base, added a touch of bronzer, and completed her look with a glossy nude lip.

4. Ruffled mini dress

Dialing it down a notch, Palak Tiwari kept it chic in a yellow flowy dress. Featuring cut-out detailing and delicate noodle straps, the dress struck the perfect balance between playful and elegant. The bodycon silhouette transitioned into a mini fit, complete with a ruffled hem and a flowy tail that added movement and charm.

She styled her hair in soft waves once again, complementing the breezy vibe of the outfit. Accessorizing minimally with a bracelet and stud earrings, she elevated the look with a well-defined makeup base. For the finishing touches, she added mascara, a hint of bronzer, and a nude lip shade.

