Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Death: New Autopsy Details Emerge on Pianist’s Rodent-Linked Infection

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa’s deaths shocked everyone, with subsequent updates adding to the shock. Now, more details have emerged following the final autopsy of Arakawa.

The autopsy report, obtained by the Associated Press on Tuesday, confirmed that the pianist passed away in mid-February from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) at the age of 65.

HPS is a rare but potentially life-threatening illness transmitted to humans through infected rodents' droppings or saliva, particularly from certain types of mice and rats. It can spread via scratches or bites from these rodents.

Reports stated that at the time of her passing, Arakawa's lungs were heavy and congested, indicating that the disease had progressed significantly.

According to the report, the pianist's chest showed fluid accumulation, and the blood vessels supplying her heart and brain were mildly hardened.

It was also confirmed that she did not test positive for COVID-19, the flu, drugs, or alcohol. There were no signs of trauma on her body, and her carbon monoxide levels were within the normal range.

For those unaware, during the investigation, the New Mexico Department of Health discovered live rodent traps on the property, as reported by Page Six. While the "main dwelling was found to be clean, with no evidence of rodent activity," rodent feces were found in all three garages and both casitas. The report also noted that the property's three sheds were accessible to rodents.

