Weak Hero Class 2 star Park Ji Hoon reveals how Lee Jun Young resembles Geum Seong Je in real life: 'Seeks freedom...'

Weak Hero Class 2 has been winning hearts ever since its world premiere on April 25. Following the drama's worldwide success, the lead star has been appearing for numerous interviews, sharing his feelings during the shoot and interesting behind-the-scenes stories. In his April 28 interview with K-media My Daily, at Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Park Ji Hoon opened about the similarities between co-star Lee Jun Young and his on-screen character Geum Seong Je.

Park Ji Hoon mentioned seeing Geum Seong Jae in Lee Jun Young while he casually walked with his hands in his pockets, after filming one of his scenes. Park Ji Hoon then recalled having thinking to himself, "Hyung (older brother) you're really Geum Seong Je." According to Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Young's way of walking was powerful and reminded him of a certain aspect of the sly and shrewd Geum Seong Je.

Regarding that, Weak Hero Class 2's Yeon Si Eun said, "I felt that the way he walked while making the sound of the windbreaker really resembled Geum Seong Je. [It sounded] Like a sword." Not just physically, Lee Jun Young even had similar ideals like Geum Seong Je, as per Park Ji Hoon. He revealed, "Even in real life, Lee Jun Young likes romanticism (idealism) and seeks freedom, much like his character."

Geum Seong Je, who usually beat up people on the orders of the Union's leader in the series, was shown to have saved a weak kid from being bullied to death, just because he was impressed by his courage and unwillingness to give up. During the scene, Geum Seong Je said he was doing it for the romantics. Lee Jun Young might have a similar thought process like the character, however, Park Ji Hoon did not elaborate on why he thought that way.

