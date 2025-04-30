Beyoncé's Team Brushes Off Poor Ticket Sales Rumors, Says Show Was Sold Out Despite Apparent Empty Seats

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has reportedly kicked off with a sold-out Los Angeles show. Her team has denied speculations of poor ticket sales.

Contrary to widespread rumors of poor ticket sales, Beyoncé's team has announced that the opening night of her tour was sold out. Live Nation has verified the information.

The initial show was on Monday, April 28, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Halo singer's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, made the announcement of a 'sold out' show on Instagram immediately after the show.

Live Nation also made a press release confirming that it was sold out. The release described the performance as a "historic sold-out show." It complimented the Diva singer on kicking off the highly anticipated tour with an epic event.

The company wrote, "Last night, global cultural icon Beyoncé launched her highly anticipated COWBOY CARTER TOUR with a historic sold-out performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles."

The tour opening was marked with a grand stage production, and the tour lasted just about three hours. The event was not preceded by an opening act.

Beyoncé's performance involved a blending of new cuts from Cowboy Carter with classic tunes from her musical history. She sang Crazy in Love, Formation, and more, together with selections from her albums Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

Fans were also treated to unexpected cameos from her children. Thirteen-year-old Blue Ivy Carter appeared alongside her mother a few times on stage throughout the evening. Seven-year-old Rumi Carter briefly appeared for one song as well.

In spite of online rumors of unsold tickets, especially in big cities, sources familiar with the tour insist that demand is still strong. Still, last-minute tickets at discounted prices are available for the final four Los Angeles dates.

Beyoncé will take her tour to several stops after L.A., such as New York, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more.

