Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Expose Johnny’s Dark Secret and Shatter Their Truce?

On Days of Our Lives this Wednesday, April 30, family ties are pushed to the brink and long-held secrets start to surface. EJ DiMera’s return from the hospital sets off a chain reaction of confrontations, while Paulina Price tears into Johnny for breaking Chanel’s heart. Meanwhile, Kayla Johnson faces a heartbreaking medical roadblock as she fights for Bo Brady’s life.

The drama kicks off at the DiMera mansion, where Johnny DiMera is already facing the fallout of his decision to back out of the adoption with Chanel. Paulina, having learned of the heartbreak he caused, arrives ready to unleash her fury. Though she might try to understand Johnny’s reluctance—especially given her own history with adoption—Paulina can’t ignore how deeply he’s hurt her daughter. Even with empathy, her disapproval is clear: Chanel deserved better than a last-minute change of heart.

As Johnny reels from that confrontation, EJ returns home unexpectedly, fresh out of the hospital. Johnny is caught off guard, and any hopes for reconciliation are quickly dashed—he refuses to forgive EJ, despite his father’s attempts at peace. The situation escalates further when Susan Banks gets involved. Picking up on Johnny’s erratic energy, she senses something far darker brewing.

EJ soon confirms her instincts when he views the contents of the memory card he stole from Rafe Hernandez. The footage reveals a chilling moment: Johnny holding a gun on EJ. Though EJ removed the memory card before the actual shooting, the footage is damning enough to reignite his suspicion and distrust. The visual evidence reminds EJ just how dangerously close Johnny came to crossing a line.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera has an unexpected encounter with Cat and Felicity Greene. Something Cat says or does leaves Chad visibly startled—perhaps a callback to the bachelorette auction or an awkward misunderstanding from the fundraiser. Regardless, things between them may get even more complicated moving forward.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark corners Gabi Hernandez with some bold accusations. Whether he’s stirring trouble over the attempt on EJ’s life or simply feeding the fire of their ongoing housemate drama, Leo’s meddling is sure to stir the pot.

At the hospital, Kayla Johnson is running out of options—and time. She makes a passionate plea to Dr. Jeffrey Russell for access to a life-saving drug that could help Bo Brady, but her hopes are dashed when he tells her it’s not ready for use. As the reality of Bo’s condition sinks in, Shawn Brady begins plotting a dangerous solution: stealing the drug before it’s too late.

With family betrayals, secret footage, and moral dilemmas erupting across Salem, Days of Our Lives promises an episode packed with emotional punches and critical turning points. Will EJ turn on Johnny after what he’s seen? Can Kayla and Shawn save Bo in time? And how far will Paulina go to protect Chanel’s heart? Wednesday’s episode holds the answers—and the fallout. Stay tuned.