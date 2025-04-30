Rapper Vedan’s arrest stirs controversy, fans react after cannabis and tiger tooth scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Rapper Vedan has landed in not one but two legal troubles. First, he was arrested for the possession of cannabis. Then, got caught in a scandal after officials found either a tiger or leopard tooth in his pendant. While an investigation against him is underway, his fans have taken to his social media handles to show their support.

The comment section of his latest Instagram post is flooded with fans' reactions to his arrest. A social media user wrote, "With you bro , comeback stronger." Meanwhile, another commented, "There are people here to enjoy seeing your failure, but there are millions of people who love you even more. Don't fall at your lowest point. You will fly like a bird. Never give up."

Take a look at the comments below:

Rapper Vedan is at the center of controversy involving cannabis possession and alleged ownership of a tiger tooth pendant. According to a Kerala Kaumudi report, the Kerala Forest Department has sent the seized tooth for examination to determine its authenticity. They also plan to investigate the rapper's Instagram chats and have conducted evidence collection in Thrissur.

Ranjith Kummbidi, the person who gifted the pendant, has claimed ignorance about whether the tooth is genuine. However, officials remain unconvinced. The department also intends to question Vedan's close associates.

Meanwhile, criticism is mounting on social media over the way the case is being handled. Many argue that Vedan is being “unfairly targeted” due to his background. What started as a minor cannabis possession case—eligible for station bail—has now escalated into a non-bailable tiger hunting case. For the unversed, it could also result in a seven-year sentence to the rapper.

Vedan, born to Sri Lankan refugee parents, has gained massive youth support through his raps on caste and politics.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

