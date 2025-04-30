Met Gala 2025: Here's How Kim Kardashian is Prepping For Big Day After Viral Snatched-Corset Look Last Year

Kim Kardashian has kicked off her beauty prep for the Met Gala 2025 with a high-end skincare treatment. Just a week before the big event, the reality star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest skin routine using Sofwave, a non-invasive ultrasound-based laser.

“This is my third time doing @sofwavemed and I think it’s one of the only lasers that works for firming!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo showing her mid-treatment with the device applied to her cheek.

Sofwave is an FDA-cleared beauty procedure that uses ultrasound technology to stimulate collagen. It’s known for reducing fine lines and wrinkles and for lifting and toning the skin. According to reports, prices start at over USD 1,000 for small areas like the eyebrows and can go beyond USD 4,000 for full-face and neck treatments.

In the shared image, Kim Kardashian appeared to be undergoing a full-face session, suggesting she opted for the premium option. The procedure has become one of her favorites.

In February, she posted about Sofwave again, sharing, “Sofwave heats the skin to trigger collagen production. There’s no downtime. And totally lifts, which is why I would do it everywhere I possibly could, lol.”

Kim’s praise for the device hasn’t gone unnoticed by her family. Last month, her sister Khloé Kardashian also gave the treatment a try. The Good American founder shared a video of her session, with Kim present, calling attention to the visible benefits of Sofwave.

Kim previously introduced the device to her followers, referring to it as her 'new best friend.' She mentioned that while the treatment was painful on the body, it didn’t hurt on the face for some reason, and stated that it was beyond worth it. She also called it probably the best machine available for lifting and collagen production.

This year’s Met Gala is scheduled for Monday, May 5, with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will highlight Black identity in fashion, focusing on the evolution of the Black dandy.

At the 2024 gala, Kim wore a custom corset gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, styled with a gray cardigan that quickly became a meme online. On the red carpet, she described the look as the wildest night of her life in a garden and joked that she had just grabbed her boyfriend’s sweater, thrown it on, and rushed to work, adding that her hair was all messed up.

