Thudarum Australia Box Office: Despite Marvel's Thunderbolts pressure, Mohanlal's cab driver act clocks half a million and counting

Half a million dollars in a market prepping for Marvel mania is no joke. And Thudarum is rewriting the overseas playbook for Malayalam cinema quietly. As Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts gets ready to hijack multiplexes across Australia on May 1st, Mohanlal’s thriller is still giving competition. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is making its name as it collected Australian Dollars 500K already in the territory.

With a tight screen count due to global biggies like Thunderbolts, Sinners, and Minecraft queuing up, most Indian titles would be happy to survive the week. But Thudarum has done more than that. It has now crossed the 500,000 Australian Dollar mark, becoming only the 4th Malayalam film to reach that milestone. And it did so without festival padding or massive pre-release buzz. Guess what? The film was released without any marketing or promotional stunts.

In its second week, it is still struggling for screen space, but theater owners are making every effort to retain it over the weekend. The numbers are demanding attention. So is the content. Mohanlal’s portrayal of a cab driver who loves his vintage Ambassador car like a Benz, has struck a chord with the audience. Family honor, and police brutality along with the unexpected revenge drama of former stuntman Shanmugham alias Benz, have won the hearts.

The chemistry between Mohanlal and Shobhana reunited after years, brings warmth and tension in equal measure. Their scenes carry a lived-in emotional depth that isn't often seen today. Adding to that is the film’s raw take on honor killings, the cruel machinery of the police, and a narrative that squeezes the heart out. Overall, Thudarum offers a viewing experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

On May 1st, Thunderbolts will explode onto the screens, and new Indian titles like Nani’s HIT 3 and Suriya’s Retro will fight for attention. But Thudarum has quietly crossed half a million, and it’s still moving. Let's see how much the film further mints from the Australian box office.

