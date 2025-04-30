Rashmika Mandanna’s authenticity and colorful spirit make her the perfect, seamless fit for Crocs

Known for her infectious energy and effortless style, Rashmika Mandanna has often been spotted sporting Crocs in her airport looks. This comes even before any official association of her with the brand. Now, in a move that feels nothing short of organic, Rashmika has joined the Crocs family as a Global Ambassador from India.

Leading India’s adaptation of the global "Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World" campaign, Rashmika is inspiring fans— to embrace individuality through Crocs’ iconic Classics range and customizable Jibbitz charms.

Commenting on the partnership, the actress shared: "Crocs has always been a brand I’ve felt connected to — I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for. If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it’s my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers — I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that’s completely my own. I’m so excited for my fans across India to experience the ‘Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.’ campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs."

With her vibrant spirit, genuine personality, and fearless self-expression, Rashmika Mandanna truly represents the seamless fit Crocs celebrates.

