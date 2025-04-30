J-Hope reveals all 7 BTS members 'truly want' full-group comeback: 'Care about the same things...'

BTS' rapper J-Hope recently opened up about the 7 members of the boy band having common goals following their military discharge. As per him, they want to have a full-group comeback as soon as they can and discuss. J-Hope opened up about the same in an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on April 26. The artist also shared the process of the group coming to a decision as to what kind of music they would want to make next.

During the interview J-Hope was asked by the host what's next for BTS. He replied that the members "truly want" a post-military discharge reunion and new music release. Regarding what genre or concept they shall go with for their upcoming venture, he said, "I think we'll find common ground in what each of us wants and that'll be the music we make as BTS." Indicating their synergy and common viewpoints, J-Hope stated, "the 7 of us care about the same things in making this choice."

He further stated that they wanted to express their individual styles and conceptions through solo music ventures and now when they come together as a group again, they will value each other's opinions just like before. The Mona Lisa singer mentioned, "we all have our own unique identities that we had a chance to realize and express. We wanted to come together again after each of us have done it their own way."

J-Hope also felt that they learnt a lot from their time as solo artists and it would help them come up with even better ideas for their upcoming group projects. Due to that, "there will be even greater synergy when we reunite," as per the K-pop star. He also revealed noticing the fan reactions to the OT7 comeback news. Regarding that he said, "when BTS reunite and perform again, I feel that response will be tremendous."

