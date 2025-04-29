Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner K-drama diva in white lacy co-ord set and Rs 1,23,500 heels

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, The Royals, and is all set to impress with her acting as well as style game. Always finding the next best fit to wear, she has also developed a liking for Korean fashion. Bringing out the K-drama star in her, Bhumi took to social media to share some snaps in an elegant co-ord set. Let’s take a closer look at how she put this attire together.

The fashion diva curated her look in a simple pearl white shade and lacy fabric. With a corset-style design, the top featured full sleeves and light floral embroidery. She opted for padded shoulders and a hook closure. The Bala actress matched the translucent top with a thin white cropped layer, which made the overall look like a blazer.

For the bottoms, the Badhaai Do actor chose a matching skirt. Just like the top, it was also designed over a lacy fabric with floral detailing. She chose a midi-length skirt that sat just a few inches below her knees. The fabric also mirrored the translucent detailing as the jacket. The outline and style of the outfit were totally giving K-fashion vibes and looked absolutely stunning.

Adding a little pop of color but keeping it soft, Bhumi opted for a mint colored pair of heels. With a strappy and floral pattern, she went for stilettos to match the ensemble. Designed by Aquazzura, the footwear came with a price tag of Rs 1,23,500. To create a Korean-influenced look, you can pair this attire with black platform shoes with gold chain detailing or just chunky black shoes in shiny leather.

Swaying on the minimal end for the accessories, Pednekar flaunted a couple of rings on each hand. Adding another layer of jewelry, she wore minimal pearl top earrings. Ditching all other accessories, she chose to leave her neck bare.

Showing off her styled wavy locks, the Bhakshak actress went for a nude but dewy makeup base. With a touch of blush, she accentuated her features with a highlighter. Playing in the same tones, she elevated her look with eyeshadow, liner, and mascara. The diva added final touches with light and glossy pink lip shade.

What do you think of Bhumi Pednekar’s take on Korean fashion?

