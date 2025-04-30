Will Meghan Markle's Royal HRH Title Be Stripped Off By Prince William Once He Becomes King? Insider Reveals

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their 'His/Her Royal Highness' (HRH) titles once he becomes king, according to a royal insider quoted by the Daily Beast. The move would mark a shift from King Charles III’s current approach, which appears to tolerate the couple’s occasional use of their titles despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” the insider told The Daily Beast. “He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body. He believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for, and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

The controversy was reignited after Meghan Markle recently included her HRH title on a personal gift basket shared with podcast host Jamie Kern Lima. The basket, featuring “homemade strawberry sauce,” was signed, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” The note appeared in a video clip from Kern Lima’s podcast.

Critics argue the gesture violated the agreement Meghan and Harry made with Queen Elizabeth II when they stepped down. A former courtier told the Daily Beast, “The terms made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity.”

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle denied any wrongdoing, stating that Harry and Meghan still retain their HRH titles but, by agreement, do not use them for commercial purposes. The representative stated that while the couple does not publicly use HRH, the gift in question was personal, and their titles remain.

However, some royal observers reportedly disagreed. A friend of Prince William claimed that Meghan’s use of the HRH title shows King Charles’ weakness and suggested that William would not tolerate such actions when he becomes king. According to the source, the titles would be removed once William becomes the king, and a way would be found to make it happen.

The couple’s departure from royal duties in 2020 included an official statement that they would no longer use their HRH titles. The agreement, approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, stated, “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Since their move to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched multiple personal ventures, including Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a Netflix series titled With Love, Meghan. Despite ongoing criticism, the brand has gained attention and several of its initial products have already sold out.

