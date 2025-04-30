Trouble in Paradise For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Source Reveals Truth Behind Solo Outings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most famous Hollywood power couples. The relationship goals they give are always the topic of discussion among the netizens. But this time, they became a hot topic because of something else.

People on various social media platforms started speculation that there was alleged trouble in paradise between Swift and Kelce as they were spotted out separately recently.

Advertisement

Now clearing the air, a source revealed to Page Six that the couple is “still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason.” The insider also claimed, “There’s no trouble at all.”

The rumors about the two started making more rounds, especially after the famous NFL player was seen out with his brother Jason and musician Justin Timberlake during their Las Vegas outing last week. Some also speculated that Kelce reportedly unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on Instagram allegedly meant that he was potentially distancing himself from the global popstar’s friends.

A person on X wrote, “taylor and travis break up proof: *havent been together in over a month *travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas *taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter *travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor’s closest friends.”

For the unversed, a source revealed that Swift attended her friend, Gigi Hadid’s, 30th birthday in New York City.

Advertisement

She was not spotted in paparazzi shots from the outing, but the second insider claimed to the publication that she went into Le Chalet through the garage. An eyewitness revealed spotting the singer’s bodyguard there.

Both the lovebirds' separate outings came after the reports about their vacationing together emerged. The publication reported that the Swift and Kelce spent multiple weeks with each other “reconnecting” on a romantic vacation at an undisclosed location. Back in March, the pair also reporteldy spent time with one another in Montana.

ALSO READ: Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Faced Troubles After Having Kids but It Strengthened Them, Reveals The Suite Life Actress