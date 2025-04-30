General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Expose Nina’s Scheme and Save Drew?

This Wednesday, April 30, General Hospital delivers high-stakes drama as Willow Corinthos returns to a gut-wrenching shock, Carly Spencer brings Jason Morgan up to speed on a deadly threat, and Nina Reeves begins to crack under the weight of her own plan. With Drew Cain’s reputation on the line and hearts breaking left and right, tensions mount across Port Charles.

Nina’s plot to sabotage Drew and Willow’s relationship seems to be working—at least on the surface. With Portia Robinson applauding her for orchestrating Jacinda’s seductive appearance at The Savoy, Nina is initially content. Drew, drugged and unaware of what truly transpired, was caught on camera doing body shots and later ends up in a compromising position with Jacinda. Portia frames it as a win, but Nina begins to falter, plagued by guilt as she anticipates Willow’s devastation.

That devastation comes fast. Returning from Germany, Willow is horrified to walk into what appears to be infidelity. Drew, still disoriented from the effects of ketamine, is unable to explain the events clearly. While Jacinda paints a picture of betrayal, Drew starts to suspect he was set up—fueling what could become a fight to clear his name and uncover the truth.

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford briefs Laura Collins on the fallout from Drew’s scandalous behavior, suggesting it could be politically advantageous for her. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer seeks an interview with Alexis Davis, potentially leading to conversations about family legacies and the Cassadine shadow still looming over Alexis’s life.

Over at the hospital, Trina Robinson tries to reassure Kai Taylor before his high-risk surgery. Though she urges him to reconsider, Kai appears resolute, holding onto the hope of returning to football.

Back in the heart of danger, Carly recounts a narrow escape involving Sonny Corinthos. Her Los Angeles trip revealed that if Brick had arrived just seconds later, Sonny could have been killed. She relays the chilling story to Jason and brings up Jack Brennan’s theory—one that points to Jenz Sidwell or perhaps another lurking enemy. Now, all eyes are on finding the one responsible for targeting Sonny.

With Willow reeling, Drew scrambling to piece together a setup, and Carly racing to protect Sonny, Port Charles is a web of ticking time bombs. Nina may soon face the consequences of a plan that’s spiraling beyond her control, and the truth behind Drew’s drugging could change everything. As lives hang in the balance, General Hospital promises a week of fallout, reckoning, and emotional upheaval. Don’t miss a moment.