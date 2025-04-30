Vvan: Tamannaah Bhatia’s FIRST LOOK in Sidharth Malhotra’s mythology film will send shivers down your spine; WATCH

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Tamannaah Bhatia has joined Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming movie titled Vvan. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the news by sharing her first look, and we’re certain it will send shivers down your spine.

In the first-look video, Tamannaah Bhatia's character is seen dressed in a blood-red saree, running through the jungle with a diya (small earthen lamp) in her hand. What heightens the excitement is the intense music.

The post read, "Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN - Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before."

See the video here:

Fans were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "Sid and Tamanna, damn what a pair." Another social media user praised Bhatia and commented, "Acting aesi kro pure Bollywood me khofh peda ho jaye."

Pinkvilla earlier reported that the film is set to begin production in June 2025. Vann will mark the first collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and Siddharth Malhotra.

The source also mentioned that Tamannaah has a well-written role in the film, offering ample scope for her performance. She is excited to immerse herself in the world of mythology, which is set in Central India.

To prepare for her role, the Aaj Ki Raat actress will undergo diction training with Malhotra. The film will be shot in real locations, with the makers already beginning pre-production to scout forest areas. A significant portion of the film takes place in a forest.

The film will be produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). Vann is described as an intense, mythology-based thriller with strong dramatic elements, set within a rich, folklore-inspired narrative deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The movie will hit theaters in the year 2026.

